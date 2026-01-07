7 changes expected in Android phones in 2026

The year has barely begun, yet several Android phones have already grabbed attention.

CES 2026 featured the surprise BlackBerry-style Clicks Communicator and Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold, first unveiled in Korea last December.

Honor also rolled out the Magic 8 Pro globally, making it one of the earliest conventional flagships of 2026.

More launches are expected soon, including the Galaxy S26 series, rumored for February.

In all, here are seven changes expected to define android phones in 2026:

AI remains the main selling point

Artificial intelligence will continue to dominate Android phones in 2026. Building on features introduced since 2024, vendors are pushing deeper AI integration, from smarter assistants to automated phone management. AI is expected to be a major highlight for upcoming flagships, including Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup.

Phones may get more expensive

One of the biggest concerns for 2026 is rising smartphone prices. The rapid expansion of AI data centers has driven up the cost of key components like RAM and flash storage. As suppliers raise prices, phone makers may pass those costs on to consumers, affecting even mid-range and budget devices.

RAM and storage upgrades slow down

With memory prices climbing, manufacturers may limit hardware upgrades. Many phones are expected to stick with 12GB of RAM instead of moving to 16GB, while mid-range devices may top out at 8GB. Storage upgrades could also stall, with fewer models offering capacities beyond 512GB.

Bigger batteries finally go mainstream

Silicon-carbon battery technology is poised to expand globally in 2026. These batteries allow much larger capacities without increasing phone thickness. Some devices already exceed 6,000 mAh, and the first 8,000 mAh smartphones could arrive before the year ends.

Foldables set for a comeback

Foldable phones may regain momentum in 2026, especially with Apple expected to launch its first foldable iPhone. Analysts believe Apple’s entry will boost awareness and consumer interest, driving growth across the entire foldable category.

Android 17 brings system upgrades

Android 17 is expected later this year, introducing UI refinements, smarter notifications, expanded parental controls, and tighter app security. These changes aim to improve both usability and safety across Android devices.

Android expands beyond phones

Google is pushing Android into new form factors, including Android XR headsets and smart glasses. The company is also working to merge Android and ChromeOS into a new AI-focused platform for PCs, signaling a broader Android ecosystem beyond smartphones.

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