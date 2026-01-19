52 suspects arrested in Ekpoma for looting, vandalism — IGP

IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has dismissed claims that police officers arrested peaceful protesters in Ekpoma, Edo State.

He said the 52 suspects taken into custody were involved in criminal acts during the protest.

Recall that the arrest of the protesters, most of whom were students of Ambrose Alli University, drew the ire of the parents of those arrested, especially after they had been remanded at Ubiaja Prisons by the state high court in Benin City.

Speaking on Crime Buster with Desmond, episode six, weekend, Egbetokun said the police were frequently blamed for incidents of violence that occurred under the cover of protests.

“That’s the usual false narrative against the police. When people have committed criminal offences during protests, we are used to narratives that the police arrested peaceful protesters.

“Even those who burnt down police stations, murdered policemen, stole our arms during protests, Nigerians will accuse us that we are arresting people who are on peaceful protest,” the IGP said.

He said further that the police had no issue with peaceful demonstrations and would continue to protect citizens who choose to protest lawfully.

He added: “In the case of Ekpoma, of course, the police will not go after anybody who participated in a peaceful protest. We are not against peaceful protest.

“We have made this clear many times and we continue to say it, that the police will not stop anybody who comes out for peaceful protest. If you want to come out for peaceful protest, what’s our business? We will protect you.”

The IGP, however, said the police would not tolerate criminality under the cover of protests, noting that “peaceful protest is not a challenge to the police; it is those people who want to perpetrate crime, carry out violence, destroy property and loot shops during protest. Those are the ones we have problems with.

“In Ekpoma, yes, 52 of them were arrested during the protest, and those 52, from the report coming to me, are those people who were involved in the looting of shops and the vandalising of the palace of the Enogie of Ekpoma.

“That was the report I have, not arrest and detention of peaceful protesters. No. That’s the usual wrong narrative that we are used to in Nigeria. So I debunk that.”

Recall that Federal High Court in Edo State had remanded 52 protesters over alleged malicious damage and armed robbery, following the protest against kidnapping in Ekpoma, Esan West LGA.

The protesters, including students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, were taken into custody after a demonstration on January 10 turned violent, leading to the vandalism and looting of shops and other properties.

The presiding judge adjourned the case to February 26 for hearing and ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Ubiaja Prisons.

Residents of Ekpoma and neighbouring communities had taken to the streets to protest the rising cases of kidnapping in the area, marching through major roads with placards and calling for government intervention.

However, the AAU students remanded in connection with the protest have since been released, following Governor Monday Okpebholo’s order.