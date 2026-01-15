50 Zamfara students get certificates nine years after graduation

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal has presented certificates to 50 scholarship students of the Crescent University, Abeokuta.



The presentation took place yesterday at the Grand Chamber of the Government House, Gusau.



A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the scholarship students graduated nine years ago but were left on hold by the previous administrations.



The statement added that the students were left hanging for nine years because their tuition fees were not settled.



The statement reads in part: “Governor Dauda Lawal has presented certificates to 50 graduates of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, who were sponsored by a previous state government.



The Crescent University refused to release the students’ results due to nonpayment of tuition fees.



“The state government under Governor Dauda Lawal, after carefully studying the case, reached out to the university and settled the outstanding tuition fees.



“Among the 50 students, there is a First Class graduate in Chemistry and several Second Class Upper degree holders.



“This gesture shows the state government’s commitment to the educational sector and is a clear indication that the state of emergency declared is yielding positive results.”



While presenting the certificates to the students, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising education.



Last week, Governor Lawal had settled a N25 million debt of another Zamfara medical student who graduated in 2017 in India.



Dr Ibrahim Aliyu, a Zamfara-born medical graduate, received his certificate from India’s SHRI B.M. Patil Medical College after the intervention by Governor Lawal.



Aliyu completed his studies in 2017 but was unable to claim his certificate due to unpaid tuition fees—a legacy issue from the previous administration.



His career prospects remained stalled until Governor Lawal’s administration stepped in.