5 subscriptions you should cancel right now to save money in 2026

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Subscriptions are a lot in today’s digital world, from meal kits and software tools to streaming services and fitness applications.

Even though they offer convenience, if you’re not attentive, they can stealthily deplete your finances. The sad part is that many of us wind up paying for services that we no longer require or use infrequently.

If you’re looking to start 2026 with healthier finances, it’s time to take a hard look at your recurring payments. Cancelling just a few unnecessary subscriptions can free up significant cash each month, giving you more breathing room for savings or investments.

Here are five subscriptions you should consider cutting immediately.

1. Streaming services you barely use

Everybody has that streaming service they signed up for during a binge period but haven’t used in months. Consider whether you’re actually watching enough to make the expense worthwhile. Eliminating unwanted or infrequently used streaming services can result in annual savings of hundreds of dollars.

2. Gym memberships you don’t attend

Monthly gym dues mount up, particularly if you are no longer going to the gym. If you don’t go frequently, you might want to think about cancelling your membership, moving to a pay-per-visit plan, or looking into working out at home.

3. Meal kits and food delivery subscriptions

Even though meal kit services and premium food deliveries are convenient, they can quickly eat into your budget. Simple meal preparation at home is less expensive and frequently healthier. You can save a significant amount of money by postponing or cancelling these subscriptions.

4. Software and apps you don’t use

From photo editing tools to productivity apps, recurring tech subscriptions can sneak under the radar. Audit your apps and cancel anything you haven’t used in the past few months. There’s no need to pay for tools you don’t actively use.

5. Magazine and news subscriptions you skim through

Print and digital periodicals are fantastic, but they are a waste of money if you don’t read them. Instead of paying for several newspapers at once, think about rotating subscriptions or moving to free online alternatives.

Vanguard News