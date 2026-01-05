5 soldiers killed, many injured in Boko Haram suicide attack in Borno

Five soldiers have been killed when a Boko Haram suicide bomber rammed into a military convoy in the Timbuktu triangle in Borno State, while an unspecified number of troops were injured.

Security sources confirmed that two senior military officers, a major and a lieutenant, were affected in the attack.

“The attack caused significant damage to military equipment used for offensive and defensive operations in the weeks-long clearance operations,” said one of the soldiers.

He said the terrorists used a car loaded with explosives to ram into the military convoy.

The troops were returning from a clearance operation that successfully dislodged several insurgents camps and killed many of them when the attack reportedly occurred.

“Yes, you know, every operation came with setbacks, but we overcame it. Unfortunately, we lost five soldiers in the incident. Manga (the Commander) is hale and hearty and the operation continues, thank you,” an officer who did not want to be named said.

He said armoured and logistics vehicles were destroyed when the van laden with explosives rammed into the convoy, on Tuesday.

It was learned that the corpses have been flown to Maiduguri, while officers who sustained injuries in the attack, have also been taken to hospital for medical attention.

Recall that on Monday, the Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) said they had cleared multiple terrorist camps and thwarted drone attacks in the area.

A statement by spokesman of the operation, Lt- Col Sani Uba, said in the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY, arms and equipment were also recovered from the terrorists.

A statement, yesterday by Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer of the OPHK, said: “On Tuesday while consolidating at a harbour area approximately 6 km North of Chilaria, troops encountered II Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, VBIED. Through vigilance and swift action, one VBIED was successfully neutralised.

“The second VBIED, however, breached the defensive position affecting some logistics platforms. In the course of this attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries.

“The wounded were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Throughout the evacuation, Nigerian Airforce platforms from the Air Component in synergy with other Nigerian Army air platforms provided continuous overwatch to ensure the safe extraction of casualties and the security of ground forces neutralising more terrorists in the process.”