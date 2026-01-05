5 most peaceful countries in the world

Peace isn’t just the absence of war—it’s what makes countries peaceful, providing safety, stability, and a society where people can thrive.



Every year, the Global Peace Index ranks countries based on these factors, and in 2026, a few countries continue to stand out as models of tranquility.

Here are the five most peaceful countries in the world today.

5. Switzerland



A safe and stable nation with minimal conflict, Switzerland combines prosperity with strong political institutions. Despite having a sizable military and ranking high in weapons exports, the country excels in well-being, education, and environmental quality.

4. Austria



A neutral EU country, Austria emphasizes diplomacy and cooperation. It enjoys high living standards, though recent social tensions and isolated acts of violence show that peace requires constant vigilance.

3. New Zealand



Known for societal safety and low conflict, New Zealand ranks as the most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region. The country excels in education, healthcare, and employment, but housing affordability is a growing challenge.

2. Ireland



Wealthy, developed, and historically shaped by conflict, Ireland now enjoys high safety levels. Its neutral military and low economic costs of violence make it one of the safest nations in the world.

1. Iceland



Iceland is the world’s most peaceful country for the 18th year in a row. With no standing army, record-low crime rates, and strong social systems, Icelanders enjoy unmatched safety and quality of life.