5 longest rivers in Africa in 2026

Nile River

Africa is home to some of the world’s most extensive river systems, many of which have shaped the continent’s history, economies and ecosystems for centuries.

In 2026, these rivers remain vital sources of water, transportation, agriculture and hydroelectric power across multiple countries. Below are the five longest rivers in Africa, ranked by length:

1. Nile River (Approximately 6,650 km)

The Nile remains Africa’s longest river and one of the longest in the world. Flowing northward through 11 countries, including Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, and Egypt, the river empties into the Mediterranean Sea. The Nile has been central to human civilisation for thousands of years and continues to support millions of people through irrigation, fishing, and energy generation.

2. Congo River (Approximately 4,700 km)

The Congo River is Africa’s second-longest river and the deepest in the world. It flows through the heart of Central Africa, passing through the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo before draining into the Atlantic Ocean. The river plays a major role in regional trade, transportation and hydroelectric power, particularly through projects like the Inga Dams.

3. Niger River (Approximately 4,180 km)

Niger River Photo: TAGAZA DJIBO

The Niger River is the principal river of West Africa. Originating in the Guinea Highlands, it flows through Mali, Niger and Nigeria before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean via the Niger Delta. The river is crucial for agriculture, fishing, and commerce, and remains a lifeline for millions of people across the region.

4. Zambezi River (Approximately 2,574 km)

The Zambezi River is the longest river flowing into the Indian Ocean from Africa. It runs through six countries, including Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The river is famous for Victoria Falls—one of the world’s largest waterfalls—and supports major hydroelectric facilities such as the Kariba and Cahora Bassa dams.

5. Ubangi–Uele River System (Approximately 2,270 km)

The Ubangi–Uele River system, a major tributary of the Congo River, ranks as Africa’s fifth-longest river system. Flowing through the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo, it plays a significant role in inland navigation, fishing, and local livelihoods within Central Africa.

Vanguard News