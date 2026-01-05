5 European countries that allow international students to study with their families

Studying abroad doesn’t always have to mean leaving loved ones behind. Several European countries allow international students to relocate with their spouses and children, provided certain conditions are met.

Here are five European destinations where studying and family life can go hand in hand.

1. Germany

Germany permits international students to bring their spouses and children under its family reunification policy. While students must show proof of sufficient funds and suitable accommodation, spouses are generally allowed to work, and children can attend public schools.

2. Finland

Finland is considered one of the most family-friendly study destinations in Europe. International students with residence permits can apply to bring their family members. Spouses are allowed to work freely, and children have access to Finland’s highly rated public education system.

3. Sweden

Sweden allows students to bring immediate family members during the period of study. Applicants must meet financial requirements, but once approved, spouses can work and children can enrol in public schools, making long-term family settlement easier.

4. Netherlands

International students in the Netherlands can apply for family reunification for their spouses and children. While students must prove they can financially support dependents, the country offers a high standard of living and quality education for families.

5. France

France allows international students on long-stay study visas to apply for family reunification. Children can attend public schools, and spouses may work under specific conditions, making it a viable option for students planning to relocate with family.

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