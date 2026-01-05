5 countries to buy Samsung Galaxy S25 cheap in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S25

Looking for the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship in 2026? Prices vary widely around the world due to taxes, import duties, local incentives and currency fluctuations.

Here are five countries where flagship models like the Galaxy S25 or S25 Ultra are generally cheaper compared to global averages — perfect for travellers, expats or strategic buyers.

1. South Korea — Samsung’s home market

Samsung phones usually retail at their lowest official prices in South Korea, thanks to local production, minimal import duties and competitive pricing strategies. This makes it the cheapest major market worldwide for the Galaxy S25 series.

2. Canada

Canada consistently appears near the top of global price lists for Samsung flagships. With relatively low retail pricing — especially before tax — buying a Galaxy S25 or S25 Ultra here often works out cheaper than in the US or much of Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

3. Australia

Australia is another surprisingly affordable market for the S25 series. Despite geographic distance, local pricing structures and competitive carrier deals help keep flagship costs well below the global average. ￼

4. Singapore

As a major tech hub and regional distribution centre, Singapore benefits from relatively low smartphone prices. The Samsung Galaxy S25 and its variants often cost less here than in neighbouring Southeast Asian markets. ￼

5. Malaysia

Malaysia rounds out this list as another cost-friendly destination for flagship phones. Local taxes and competitive retail pricing help make the Galaxy S25 series more affordable compared to many European and Middle Eastern markets.

Vanguard News