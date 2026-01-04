4 shops razed by fire at Ikotun

Lagos — Four electronics shops in a building at Ikotun, Lagos State, were completely destroyed by fire early on New Year’s Day, with all items inside gutted.

The shops, located beside GUO Transport Company, housed goods including washing machines, televisions, and power generators.

A resident living near the building said neighbours helped prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

“They used large amounts of water to control the fire before the Lagos State Fire Service intervened,” he said, expressing gratitude to the firefighters for their swift response. “If not for their timely intervention, the entire building would have burned, affecting even our own properties.”

The man could not ascertain the cause of the fire but suspected a faulty electrical circuit.

The area has been cordoned off for safety. No casualties were reported.

In the past eight days, other properties, including the Great Nigeria Insurance building on Lagos Island and the Army Arena Market in Oshodi, had also been gutted by fire.