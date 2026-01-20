Benue Assembly passes bill for establishment of widows commission

Benue State House of Assembly.

The Benue House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish the Benue State Widows Commission, aimed at prohibiting harmful cultural practices against widows.

The bill is also aimed at protecting widows from exploitative acts, as well as prescribing punishment for offenders.

The bill, titled “A Law to Establish the Benue State Widows Commission and for Related Purposes, 2025,” was passed during plenary on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Leading the debate, the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Beckie Orpin (APC/Gboko), described the bill as highly significant.

She noted that it addressed the challenges faced by one of the most vulnerable groups in society.

According to her, passage of the bill would place the House on a pedestal for fulfilling its constitutional responsibility to protect the weak.

The Majority Leader, Mr Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West), moved that the findings, recommendations, and all clauses of the bill be adopted.

Subsequently, Speaker of the House, Mr Alfred Emberga, invited the Clerk, Dr Bem Mela, to read the bill for the third time, after which it was formally passed.

In another development, the house considered the report of the House Standing Committee on Women Affairs and Social Welfare, following its familiarisation visit to the Benue State Rehabilitation Board in Apir.

The committee chairman, Mrs Beckie Orpin (APC/Gboko East), disclosed that the law establishing the board had become obsolete and should be repealed.

She noted that the monthly contribution of N100,000 by local government councils was grossly inadequate to meet the board’s needs.

Orpin further revealed that the board lacked basic infrastructure, including a sick bay, instructional materials for effective teaching, and operational vehicles.

Contributing to the debate, Majority Leader, Mr Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West), described the condition of the board as pitiable, citing massive infrastructural decay and poor feeding of students due to inadequate funding, and urged redress.

Also contributing, Mr McClinton Manger (APC/Tarka) disclosed that even the N100,000 monthly contribution was hardly released, and urged the government to do what was reasonable to secure the future and livelihood of the children.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Alfred Emberga directed the Committees on Women Affairs, Business, and Rules to draft a proposed bill to repeal the 1996 edict, which established the board.

He disclosed that the house had approved an upward review of the board’s monthly allocation from N100,000 to N1,500,000.

The Speaker also charged the Commissioner for Finance with ensuring the timely release of funds to the board and directed the state government to procure a Toyota bus for students and a Hilux vehicle for official use.

He urged the provision of instructional materials to enhance effective teaching and learning at the facility.