Bayelsa fixes January 30 for late deputy governor’s burial

Late Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

The remains of late Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will be laid to rest on Jan. 30, says Gov. Douye Diri.

Diri disclosed this on Wednesday at the 179th State Executive Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ewhrudjakpo died on Dec. 11, 2025, at the age of 60.

The governor said a four-day funeral programme was approved following consultations by a burial committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei.

“The programme begins Jan. 27 with sporting activities, followed by a Day of Tributes on Jan. 28,” Diri said.

He added that valedictory sessions would be held on Jan. 29 at the State High Court and Executive Council Chambers.

“On Jan. 30, a requiem mass will be held at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni, before interment,” the governor said.

Diri said the government, family and church “are all in agreement on the burial activities of our departed deputy governor.”

Vanguard News