24 ships discharging petroleum products, others in Lagos

Twenty-four ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck wheat, general cargo, petrol, containers, bulk gas, bulk salt, palmolien, bulk sugar, crude oil, diesel and bulk urea.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 42 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between Friday and Jan. 21.

The NPA said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, containers, bulk sugar, crude oil, raw oil, bulk wheat, bulk gas, petrol, and fresh fish.

The authority added that 14 ships had arrived at the ports and waiting to berth with bulk fertilizer, fresh fish, bulk gas, general cargo, containers, Wall pallets and petrol.