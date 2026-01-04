2027: Wike urges other states to replicate Rivers rainbow coalition for Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike.

By Idowu Bankole

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged other States to emulate Rivers State’s rare ability to build a broad-based, cross-party political alliance, for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that no state currently matches the Rivers State “Rainbow Coalition” model ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike said this during his thank-you visit to Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State southern Nigeria.

The Minister insisted that Rivers State has consistently demonstrated an uncommon capacity to mobilise support across political divides.

According to him, politics in Rivers State now transcends party affiliations and is anchored on collective unity and shared purpose among the people.

He stated that “As of now, this is the only State where politics is not about parties but about the Renewed Hope Family.

Other States should also adopt this level of organic unity and inclusiveness towards total victory for the President in 2027,” Wike said.

He added that Rivers’ political strength is rooted in a long-standing tradition of cooperation and consensus, which has helped the state to remain stable despite sustained pressures and attempts to weaken its political structure.

The former Rivers State governor expressed optimism that political stakeholders would eventually harmonise their strength on a single political platform ahead of 2027, noting that such alignment would further strengthen unity and strategic focus.

Wike, who warned against political complacency, stressed that popularity should never be taken for granted.

He admitted that mistakes were made in past political negotiations but assured supporters that valuable lessons had been learnt.

“We had agreements in the past, people emerged, and we all saw the challenges that followed. We will not make those mistakes again. Politics requires firmness, clarity and the courage not to go backwards,” he said.

He maintained that opposition forces have lost relevance, insisting that the will of the people has already prevailed and that no group has been cheated or sidelined in the political process.

Wike also commended Rivers people for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a time when many Nigerians doubted his chances, describing their action as an act of good faith that deserves appreciation.

Speaking on his role as FCT minister, Wike said his emergence reflected the character, resilience and contribution of Rivers people to national development, adding that visible projects in Abuja mirror the diligence and commitment associated with the state.

He urged Nigerians to support governance that delivers results, noting that leadership must be earned through trust, unity and performance, not assumed as an entitlement.

“This is the time for everyone to come together and do what is right. Where governance is working, encourage it,” he said.

Wike, in his closing remarks, thanked supporters for their loyalty and pledged sustained engagement, describing gratitude as a vital element of leadership.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hon. Chita Eugene Epelle described Wike’s visit as a moment of pride and renewal for the council.

He praised the FCT minister’s leadership qualities and achievements, noting that his impact in public service resonates far beyond Rivers State.

“Despite your busy schedule, you found time to visit Ahoada West, and for this we are deeply grateful. Today, we receive you as our leader, our hero and a proud son of Ahoada West,” Epelle said.

On behalf of traditional rulers, community leaders, party stakeholders, youths, men and women of the area, the council chairman reaffirmed their continued support for Wike, praying for good health, wisdom and strength as he continues to serve the nation.