2027: Why Kaduna will support Tinubu’s re-election bid — Gov Sani

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the state will support the reelection of President Bola Tinubu, citing the dividends of democracy and federal projects executed and attracted to the state under his administration.

Sani stated this on Sunday during a stakeholders’ engagement on the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide electronic registration of members.

Addressing stakeholders from Zone 2, the governor said Kaduna State was targeting the registration of 2.5 million APC members, noting that the party had become the dominant political force in the state.

He attributed the APC’s growing strength to his inclusive development model, which spreads projects across the state, as well as to key federal government interventions championed by President Tinubu.

According to him, the president approved N1 billion for the Kaduna State Light Rail Project, describing the support as unprecedented in Northern Nigeria.

“No other subnational government, apart from Lagos State, has enjoyed this level of support for the execution of a light rail project in the country,” he said.

The governor disclosed that Kaduna State had also been selected as the pilot state for a major poultry project, following discussions initiated by Tinubu.

“Only three weeks ago, I was in China with the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership at the instance of the president.

“The project will generate at least 350,000 jobs. The Federal Government has already approved 200 million dollars for it, and the groundbreaking will take place within the next three weeks,” Sani said.

He added that the project would also support about 10,000 direct and indirect small businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises allied to poultry farming.

Sani further commended the president for approving the construction of the Mando Birnin Gwari road and the reconstruction of the Kwoi Jema’a road, describing both as critical infrastructure projects.

The Governor said several projects had also been approved in collaboration with the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, particularly for Zone 1 of the state.

He stated that Zone 1, also known as the Northern Senatorial District, had benefited significantly from federal interventions, adding that the presence of the Speaker had been a major advantage to the zone.

Sani also acknowledged the contributions of the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe l Lawal, to development efforts in the state, especially in addressing erosion and climate-related challenges through the ACRESAL programme.

“In the next one or two months, we will commence the groundbreaking of major projects in Zaria and Rigasa valued at about N53 billion, made possible through the efforts of the Minister of Environment,” he said.

The governor said the combined efforts of federal appointees from Kaduna State had helped attract key projects to the state.

He expressed confidence that Kaduna would emerge as one of the leading states in the APC e-registration exercise, given the projects delivered by the state government and federal interventions under President Tinubu.

Earlier, Sani had held similar engagements with APC stakeholders from Zone 2 on Saturday, comprising Kaduna North and Kaduna South, Chikun, Kajuru, Igabi, Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas.

On Sunday, the governor and senior government officials met with stakeholders from Zone 1, covering Zaria, Sabon Gari, Soba, Makarfi, Kubau, Kudan, Ikara and Lere Local Government Areas.

He also interacted with stakeholders from Zone 3, the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, comprising Zangon Kataf, Kachia, Jaba, Jema’a, Kaura, Kagarko and Sanga Local Government Areas.

Vanguard News