2027: We‘ll follow Wike’s instruction – Rivers APC

By Idowu Bankole

Leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, has declared that whatever instruction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, gives on the 2027 elections concerning the State will be followed.

The Chairman of the party, Mr Rejoice Otobo, stated this during Wike’s “thank you” visit to the local government area on Sunday.

Otobo assured Wike that the people would not fail him because of what he has done in the area.

“We await instructions from you on the 2027 elections concerning Rivers State. Wherever you ask us to go, there we shall go; whatever you ask us to do is what we will do.

“All the good and the bad people of the LGA have decided that where you want us to go is where we will go,” the chairman said.

Similarly, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ikechukwu Obuzor, said that the minister has given Ahoada people hope and pledged complete loyalty.

“I want to say that we are standing firm with you. Wherever you go, we will go. Be assured come 2027, Ahoada West will deliver the needed results for you,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of Ahoada Local Government Council, Mr Chita Eugene, who described Wike as “the political field marshall of South South”, praised him for the unprecedented development he attracted to Rivers State.

Eugene said that the visit was not just a thank you visit; it is a celebration of effective leadership and public service.

Also, House of Representatives member representing Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency, Victor Obuzor, said that Wike deserved his support because he had done well for the LGA, and equally transformed Rivers State during his tenure as governor of the state.

Similarly, the Seyi Tinubu Support Group, led by Chidi Amadi, equally pledged their support to Wike and reelection of President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

In his remarks, Wike explained that he was in the area to thank the people for the overwhelming support given to him and Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

He said that Rivers State used to be respected for its strong political stand on good governance across the country until bad governance happened.

The minister, who insisted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara must not be voted for a second term, stressed the need to restore the glory of the state in the political landscape of the country.

This, he said, would be achieved by correcting the leadership mistake in the state in 2027.

“Already, Rivers State is being respected because of what we are doing in FCT. We need a leader we can trust to drive our dear state to glory and progress,” the minister said.