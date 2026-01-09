2027: We’ll deliver Oyo for Tinubu – APC

By Adeola Badru

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ogbomoso zone have staged a high-powered unity rally, declaring their readiness to deliver overwhelming votes for President Bola Tinubu and the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The rally, held yesterday at Oja’gbo, attracted an imposing gathering of party leaders, serving and former political office holders, and members of the Oyo State Executive Council led by the APC Chairman, Alhaji Olaide Abass.

The event underscored renewed cohesion within the party and a firm resolve to reclaim political dominance in the state.

Prominent figures in attendance included Senators Abdulfatai Buhari, Sarafadeen Alli, Yunus Akintunde, Ayoade Adeseun and Hosea Agboola; former Oyo State First Lady and Ambassador-designate, Mrs Florence Ajimobi; former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare; Hon. Akeem Adeyemi; Hon. Aderemi Oseni; Hon. Olaminuwonlo Alao-Akala; Prince Williams Adeleye, alongside several other influential party chieftains.

In his address of welcome, Hon. Odebunmi described Ogbomoso as a historic bastion of progressive politics, assuring party supporters that the APC would intensify mobilisation and grassroots engagement to consolidate and expand its influence ahead of the 2027 polls.

Former state party chairman, Chief Akin Oke, stressed that the APC had paid its dues in opposition in Oyo State and must now present a united front to return to power in 2027. He called on members to set aside personal interests in favour of collective success.

Delivering the keynote address, Senator Teslim Folarin, Oyo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, charged party faithful to aggressively take President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to the grassroots.

He urged members to enlighten voters on what he described as the quality, competence and vision of the Tinubu administration.

“Our gathering today sends a clear message that the APC in Oyo State is united, focused and fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“At the right time, we will move into every ward, village and community to mobilise voters, and the outcome of the 2027 elections will be an outright victory for the APC.”

Mrs Florence Ajimobi, in her remarks, appealed to party members to sustain unity and peaceful coexistence, expressing confidence that the APC remains the most formidable political force in Oyo State.

She noted that stakeholders were determined to preserve the prevailing harmony to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election and the party’s return to Agodi Government House in 2027.

The rally climaxed with the formal endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in office, as well as the reception of hundreds of defectors from other political parties into the APC.

The new members hailed from Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South, Oriire, Ogo-Oluwa and Surulere local government areas, further strengthening the party’s base across the zone.