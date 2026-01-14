2027: Supporting APC without Nnamdi Kanu’s release a curse on Ndigbo – Cleric

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt – Former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Eugene Ogu, has condemned the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 by some South-East political leaders, describing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “curse” on Ndigbo if the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains in custody.

Apostle Ogu spoke against the backdrop of the recent release of 70 convicted bandits by the Katsina State Government as part of what it described as peace-building efforts, a move that has continued to attract criticism across the country.

Reacting to the development, the cleric accused political leaders in the South-East of failing to demonstrate genuine commitment to the welfare of their people, particularly in securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

He called on Igbo people at home and in the diaspora to reject the recent endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, which reportedly took place during an APC meeting in Enugu State.

“I am calling on all Igbo associations, professionals, men, women, traders, students, youths and transporters, at home and abroad, to vehemently disassociate themselves from that embarrassing endorsement of Tinubu for a second term by sellout politicians in the South-East,” Ogu said.

The outspoken cleric questioned the credibility of South-East political leaders who, according to him, could not secure the release of an Igbo son while northern leaders successfully negotiated the release of convicted bandits.

“While northern political leaders negotiate and secure the release of people accused of killing, maiming and kidnapping Nigerians, these eastern politicians could not even secure the release of their own son and kinsman, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was abducted and remains in detention by the same government they are endorsing,” he stated.

Ogu warned that supporting the APC government while Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention would amount to betrayal of the Igbo cause, insisting that such actions would attract divine judgment.

He further alleged long-standing marginalisation of the South-East, citing historical and contemporary grievances including the civil war, infrastructural decay, lack of federal presence, alleged electoral injustice during the 2023 elections, and continued detention of the IPOB leader.

According to him, the endorsement of President Tinubu by some Igbo APC leaders shows a clear disconnect from the realities on the ground in the South-East.

“We must not allow these politicians to continue misleading our people for selfish interests. Let them prove their sincerity by securing the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Until then, they speak only for themselves and not for Ndigbo,” Ogu said.

He urged Igbo people to remain united and vigilant, stressing that political loyalty must be tied to justice, equity and the protection of Igbo interests within the Nigerian federation.