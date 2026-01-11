2027: S/East APC stakeholders vow to deliver bloc votes to Tinubu

Tinubu

*Why endorsement, alignment with centre matter – Mbah

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Leaders and critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East have formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election and pledged to deliver bloc votes for his re-election across the five states of the region, declaring a decisive political alignment with the centre.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Izu Umunne gathering of South-East APC leaders, concerned elders and stakeholders, held in Enugu, yesterday.

The meeting brought together political, traditional and business leaders to review national developments, regional challenges and the strategic future of Ndi Igbo in Nigeria’s political equation.

In the communiqué, the leaders dissociated the region from what they described as self-serving political activities driven by individual ambition, stressing that such actions had previously undermined the collective strength of the zone.

The stakeholders declared that the South-East would henceforth align with the ruling APC, describing it as the most practical platform for advancing the political, economic and social interests of Ndi Igbo.

They urged Igbo sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to embrace the party and avoid the fragmentation of votes, which they said had historically weakened the region’s influence at the national level.

Arising from this position, the gathering unanimously adopted President Tinubu as the sole and undisputed presidential candidate of the South-East for the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué cited what it described as tangible strides under his administration, including efforts to address infrastructural deficits in the region, increased inclusion of Igbo professionals in national appointments and a commitment to inclusive governance.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said the endorsement of President Tinubu and the growing movement of the South-East into the APC marked a paradigm shift rooted in pragmatism and results, noting that the region was already benefitting from aligning with the centre.

According to Mbah, the APC now controls three of the five South-East states, a development he described as evidence of a changing political reality. “It means that we are not standing at the crossroads of history; we are shaping history itself,” the governor said.

He described the endorsement of President Tinubu as deliberate and fact-based, stressing that regional success depended on clarity of vision, strategic alignment and disciplined execution. “Politics is nurtured by partnership; the willingness to trust each other, to align, and to work together even when the path is challenging,” Mbah said.

The governor pointed to specific projects and policies as evidence that the South-East was reaping the dividends of its alignment with the Federal Government. These, he said, included renewed attention to energy development and gas prospecting in the region, the revival of the Eastern Rail Line linking Port Harcourt, Aba, Umuahia and Enugu, and the approval of the concession of the Enugu airport, which he described as positioning the state as an international gateway to the South-East.

“These are not symbolic gestures. They are strategic decisions in support of our region,” Mbah said, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration had moved beyond political slogans to concrete action.