2027 Presidency: Respect rotational agreement, Amosun tells North

Senator Ibikunle Amosun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has urged other geopolitical zones to respect Nigeria’s rotational arrangement by allowing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete an eight-year tenure before the presidency shifts to the North.

Amosun made the call on Sunday at the Ake Palace Pavilion, Abeokuta, while addressing leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), party members and well-wishers during activities marking his 68th birthday.

He said it was only fair and just for the South to complete an eight-year presidential tenure under President Tinubu, in line with the nation’s zoning arrangement.

While reaffirming his membership of the APC, the former senator openly declared his support for Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election, stressing that equity, fairness and national stability demand strict adherence to zoning between the North and the South.

According to him, although Tinubu hails from the South-West, his presidency is for the entire country, adding that respect for the rotational agreement remains essential to Nigeria’s unity.

“The last president from the North was President Muhammadu Buhari. He did eight years. Now, it is the turn of us in the South,” Amosun said.

“President Tinubu is in the saddle, representing all Nigerians, and by extension the South. It is therefore a no-brainer for anyone who loves Nigeria to agree that whatever we are doing, we should respect that rotational arrangement.”

While acknowledging that some policies of the Tinubu administration have caused hardship, Amosun maintained that the reforms are beginning to yield positive results.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient, expressing confidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda would eventually deliver dividends of democracy.

Describing himself as a founding leader of the APC in Ogun State, Amosun said his loyalty to the party remained unwavering, adding that the history of the APC in the state could not be written without recognising his role and that of other early leaders.

“In Ogun State, you cannot talk about the APC without mentioning Amosun and others who laid the foundation,” he said, while also acknowledging former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as a key figure in the formation of the party in the state.

The event was attended by several APC stalwarts, including former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Lekan Adegbite; former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Lemo; and former senators Iyabo Anisulowo and Gbenga Obadara, among others.

As part of activities to commemorate his birthday, Amosun also held a special prayer session at his Ibara GRA residence, followed by humanitarian visits to a correctional centre in Abeokuta and the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, Ibara GRA.