2027: PDP is well and alive – Makinde

…says party will shock critics beyond imagination

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains strong, united and ready to surprise its critics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde spoke at the PDP South-West Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where he dismissed claims that the party was dead, insisting that the PDP is “well and alive”.

The meeting attracted party leaders and political office holders from across the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti. Prominent among those present were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Debo Ogundoyin; PDP members of the House of Representatives from Oyo State; former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (represented by Deputy National Chairman, South, Taofeek Arapaja); South-West PDP Chairman, Kamorudeen Ajisafe; and former Ogun State governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Makinde said the massive turnout of party faithful, as well as recent defections into the PDP, had proven those who declared the party dead wrong.

He said, “I can assure you that the PDP is well and alive. Whoever thinks otherwise will be surprised beyond their imagination,” Makinde said.

He urged party leaders and members across the region to remain united and committed at the grassroots, stressing the need to strengthen party structures at the community, ward and local government levels.

“My charge to you is to hold your communities, hold your wards and hold your local governments. If we do this, it will be well with us,” he added.

Makinde also called on party members to remain loyal and faithful, expressing optimism about the future of the PDP.

“Oyo PDP was once in your position, but today we are here. Ogun will also triumph. PDP is well and alive, and those who think otherwise will be surprised beyond their imagination,” Makinde stated.

In his remarks, the 2023 governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, said the PDP had once again proved its detractors wrong, noting that the party remains united and firmly structured from the ward to the national level.

“Let us remain firm in the PDP. We now have structures from the ward level to the national level, so we have nothing to fear,” he said.

Adebutu further enjoined party members in Ogun State to remain committed and hopeful of PDP governance in 2027, assuring them of a new dawn.

He maintained that despite political pressures and manoeuvres by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP has remained united and strong, particularly following the Supreme Court judgement affirming the party’s leadership.

Adebutu called on party members to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing them as critical tools for effecting change in 2027.

The highlight of the meeting was the defection of members of the APC from Ijebu North Local Government Area, led by Hon. Akorede Fowosere, and members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from Ogun East Senatorial District, led by Alhaji Wasiu Ajirotutu, to the PDP.