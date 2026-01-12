2027: Obi is the only person that matters in ADC — Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has warned that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) may become irrelevant if it fails to present former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

Fayose made the remarks during an exclusive interview on Arise Television, where he described Obi as the only political figure capable of giving the ADC national relevance.

According to him, other personalities within the party lack the electoral appeal required to make a meaningful impact at the polls.

“Peter Obi is the life in ADC,” Fayose said. “I didn’t say there are no other human beings in ADC. I’m saying others are largely spent forces.”

The former governor argued that Obi’s political influence goes beyond party structures, noting that his popularity was clearly demonstrated during the 2023 general election when the Labour Party, previously regarded as fringe, won several seats in the House of Representatives on the back of Obi’s candidacy.

“When Obi went to Labour, Labour that was never known, people won elections to the House of Reps,” Fayose said, stressing that Obi’s emergence instantly transformed the party’s electoral fortunes.

Fayose maintained that Obi would attract significant support regardless of the platform he contests on, even suggesting that a little-known party could gain relevance solely by fielding the former Anambra governor.

“Let’s say Obi didn’t go to ADC. Let Obi go to another party. Let’s say Obi is in Accord… Obi is the only traction, Obi is the only meaning, Obi is the only factor,” he said.

However, Fayose was careful not to frame his comments as a prediction of electoral victory or defeat in 2027. He said his argument was strictly about the ADC’s survival and relevance in the evolving political landscape.

“I’m not saying Obi will win this election. I’m not saying Obi will not win this election,” he said. “But I’m telling you, even if they don’t field Obi, if ADC fails to field Obi, their case will be worse than their coming together.”

The former governor added that sidelining Obi would significantly weaken the party’s standing ahead of the polls, insisting that the ex-governor of Anambra remains central to any serious electoral ambition the ADC may have in 2027.

Vanguard News