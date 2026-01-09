2027: Irregularities that marred 2023 polls won’t be tolerated — Igbo community

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—The Igbo Community Association, Abuja, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to strive to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027, stressing that the irregularities and electoral malpractices that marred the 2023 elections will not be tolerated in 2027.

The group warned that people are today more vigilant and ready, and will not sit and watch votes being stolen or manipulated.

In a statement by its President General, Engr. Ikenna Ellis – Ezenekwe, and Secretary General,Emmanuel Onah, the Association urged INEC to be more proactive in utilising the huge amounts earmarked in the budget for election-related activities to conduct credible elections.

The statement read, “It’s time for INEC to justify the trust reposed in it by the Nigerian people. We expect a more efficient and effective electoral process that reflects the will of the people.

“The Igbo Community Association,FCT, is committed to promoting democratic participation and good governance in Nigeria. We urge all Igbo citizens in Abuja to register to vote and shape the future of our great nation.”

It urged all eligible Igbo residents in Abuja to register to vote in the upcoming elections, adding that the demographic strength of the Igbo in Abuja presents an opportunity for the Igbo community to shape the political landscape of Nigeria.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reopened its voters registration exercise, and the ICA FCT is urging all Igbo citizens to seize this opportunity to exercise their constitutional right.

“In today’s democratic Nigeria, it’s the ballot, not the bullet, that matters. The demographic strength of the Igbo community in Abuja and across Nigeria is a powerful tool that must be leveraged to elect leaders who will represent our interests. We must move away from the politics of protest and embrace the politics of participation.

“The ICA FCT is urging all Igbo units in the FCT to identify registration locations and mobilise their members to register. “Our ogbunigwe (unity) today is our voting strength. The spirit of Igbo Kwenu is in our ability to elect our own leaders on our own terms.”

It further disclosed that the association has established a voter registration committee to support the efforts, with registration targets set for each local government area in the FCT.

“The association is set to ensure that votes are counted and protected. This is a constitutional right of every eligible voter who casts his or her vote. Votes declared must reflect the will of the people.”