2027: Former legislators endorse Tinubu, demand rotational presidency

…As Mark, Saraki, others absent at ex-lawmakers’ summit

By Henry Umoru & Gift ChapiOdekina

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, former legislators, under the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term. They believe that his leadership should continue for another four years to complete a full southern presidency.

The endorsement came during a one-day summit in Abuja, themed ‘National Unity and Nation Building.’

The forum, consisting of former Senators, House members, State Assembly representatives, and local government councillors, also passed a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s administration. They adopted him as their sole candidate for the 2027 elections.

The summit, convened by former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, also saw the NFFL call for a constitutional amendment to enshrine rotational presidency between the North and South. The forum emphasized that the presidency should return to the Northern region in 2031 after the completion of President Tinubu’s term, to promote national unity and equity. This call was backed by a resolution that affirmed the importance of constitutional support for rotational presidency to reduce political tensions and foster trust between the regions.

While the summit was attended by several prominent figures, notable absentees included former Senate Presidents David Mark and Bukola Saraki, as well as former Speaker Aminu Tambuwal. These leaders, aligned with other political parties like the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chose not to participate in the event.

Despite their absence, the NFFL’s communique strongly advocated for unity and stability, urging that no personal ambition should undermine the country’s hard-won balance.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaking at the summit, stressed the need for national unity, emphasizing that it is essential for Nigeria to move forward in shaping the new world order. He praised Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his commitment to inclusion, fairness, and the strength of Nigeria’s diversity. Gbajabiamila noted that achieving unity is a shared responsibility among all political actors, whose actions shape public discourse and foster cooperation across ethnic and regional divides.

The former Speaker also underscored that the principle of rotational presidency was a product of wisdom from earlier leaders, not weakness. He argued that the arrangement was designed to ease tensions and manage Nigeria’s diversity. Gbajabiamila warned against those seeking to undermine this understanding for short-term political gain, stating that national stability should take precedence over individual political aspirations.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who also attended the summit, emphasized the importance of experienced voices in Nigeria’s governance. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the country but noted that former lawmakers’ perspectives are crucial in navigating issues such as national cohesion and economic reform. Barau assured the NFFL that the National Assembly remains open to collaboration, stressing that patriotism is a lifelong duty, beyond the duration of any political tenure.