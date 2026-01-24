2027: Embrace inclusive leadership, prioritise good governance, Omo-Agege urges Oborevwori

Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to embrace inclusive leadership and prioritise good governance as key strategies for consolidating the gains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Omo-Agege made the call on Friday while delivering remarks at the Delta State APC stakeholders’ meeting held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Asaba, stressing that unity, inclusivity, and people-oriented governance were critical to securing a “resounding victory” for the party in future elections.

This was Omo-Agege’s first attendance at a Delta State APC stakeholders’ meeting since Governor Oborevwori defected to the APC, and also his first visit to the Government House, Asaba, in almost 19 years, marking a significant moment in the party’s efforts to solidify its presence in the state.

Speaking directly to the Governor as leader of the party in the state, the former gubernatorial candidate emphasised the importance of carrying along his supporters who mobilised for the party in the 2023 general elections.

“As the Leader of the party in the State, Mr Governor’s leadership is critical to the collective progress of the party and good governance in the State,” Omo-Agege said.

“As a firm believer in service to our people, I am ready to work with the Governor and other leaders to ensure this party thrives and delivers bold and sustainable benefits to our people.”

He reminded stakeholders of his extensive political following across Delta State, noting that over 240,000 Deltans voted for him in the 2023 governorship election, a support base he described as vital to the APC’s future electoral fortunes.

“It is indisputable that as the immediate past governorship candidate of this party, I am privileged to have a huge organic political following in our state,” he said.

“I have no doubt that our Governor, as the party’s leader in the State, will take the initiative to ensure the inclusivity of my hundreds of thousands of faithful, diehard grassroots supporters in the party who made this possible and remain ready to mobilise for APC.”

According to him, such inclusivity would “undoubtedly help our party secure resounding victories in future elections at both state and federal levels.”

Omo-Agege also commended Governor Oborevwori for personally inviting him to the stakeholders’ meeting, describing the engagement as timely and pivotal for the party’s future.

“Let me thank our Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the decision to personally invite me to this crucial stakeholders’ meeting,” he said.

“I appreciate this opportunity to be here today with our leaders and friends at this pivotal moment, as we chart a new course for our great party.”

Reaffirming his loyalty to the APC, the former lawmaker said the party had grown into a formidable platform in Delta State and pledged his continued commitment to its growth.

“Without question, we have built the APC as a formidable political platform in Delta State, and we remain wholly committed to its continued success,” he said.

“As a faithful party man, I will keep contributing to our collective growth and development.”

On governance, Omo-Agege said his guiding principle remained service to the people, while pledging cooperation with the governor to deliver tangible dividends of democracy.

“My philosophy in public governance is simple: service to the people comes first,” he stated.

“By God’s grace, I will work with everyone to lift up Delta State.”

He also reaffirmed his steadfast support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, while assuring Governor Oborevwori of his readiness to collaborate in strengthening the APC and improving governance in the state.