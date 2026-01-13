2027 Election: Showunmi declares Ogun governorship ambition

Showunmi

By Nnasom David

Otunba Segun Showunmi has formally declared his intention to contest the Ogun State governorship election in 2027.

Vanguard reports that Showunmi made the declaration in a social media post on January 13, stating that his decision was driven by a strong sense of responsibility to the people of Ogun State and a belief that leadership should be anchored on character, patience, and preparedness rather than mere ambition.

Widely regarded as a voice for the youth and a bridge-builder across political divides, Showunmi has been actively involved in politics at both state and national levels. He has served in various strategic roles within party structures, participated in policy engagements, and remained deeply involved in grassroots mobilisation.

Announcing his ambition ahead of the 2027 polls, Showunmi said the sacrifices of previous years have prepared him for the demands of governing Ogun State. He cited his experience in managing political disagreements, building consensus, and prioritising institutional strength over personal interests.

“Ogun State deserves leadership that understands the people’s pain, respects due process, and is prepared to make hard decisions in the public interest,” he said.