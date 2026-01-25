2027 Election: Ajadi rejects war rhetoric, insists people’s will must prevail

The leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has condemned recent remarks attributed to a former First Lady of the state, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, in which she allegedly described the 2027 governorship election as a “war.”

Ajadi warned that such statements could threaten peace and stability in the state.

His reaction followed reports published by Legit and other online platforms on Saturday, January 24, 2026, quoting Mrs Ajimobi as saying: “We are going to war in 2027 Oyo guber; we have the federal backing and the money.”

In a statement issued through his media office on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Ajadi described the comment as reckless, inflammatory, and unbecoming of a political figure of her standing.

“Any statement that portrays an election as a war is dangerous. Politics should not be militarised. If anyone loses their life in the course of the 2027 election as a result of such utterances, the authors of these threats must be held morally and legally responsible,” Ajadi said.

The PDP governorship aspirant expressed surprise that such rhetoric could come from the wife of a former governor, noting that democratic contests should be based on ideas, performance, and service to the people, not intimidation.

“It is unexpected coming from someone whose husband had the privilege of serving the good people of Oyo State. Elections are meant to be contests of vision and credibility, not threats of violence,” he added.

Ajadi called on security agencies, civil society organisations, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take note of the statement, warning that early signs of political hostility should not be ignored.

“The people’s votes must count. Democracy must stand. There must be no war. Anyone calling for violence must be held accountable,” he stated.

He urged residents of Oyo State to remain vigilant, stressing that any attempt to intimidate voters or instil fear ahead of the 2027 elections must be resisted.

“Oyo State is peaceful and must remain so. Any plan to terrorise voters or disrupt the democratic process should be firmly rejected,” Ajadi said.

Reacting to claims of federal backing and financial advantage, Ajadi dismissed the suggestion that money or political influence could override the will of the people, insisting that Nigerians are increasingly determined to vote based on competence and performance.

“There are rumours that governors defecting to the ruling party are being induced with as much as ₦250 billion. Even if this is true, Nigerians are wiser now. Money and federal might cannot save a party that has failed the people,” he declared.

Ajadi further predicted a strong showing for the PDP in the 2027 general elections.

“By the grace of God and the will of the people, the PDP will reclaim leadership of Nigeria, from the presidency down to the states, in 2027. Democracy will triumph over intimidation,” he said.

He concluded by urging political actors across party lines to embrace issue-based campaigns and avoid statements capable of plunging the state into tension, stressing that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.