2027: Drama as Makinde’s advisory council member endorses Oriyomi as next Oyo gov

By Adeola Badru

Drama unfolded in Oyo State’s political space as a member of Governor Seyi Makinde’s Advisory Council, Adebukola Ajaja, publicly endorsed Ibadan-based media entrepreneur and philanthropist, Oriyomi Hamzat, for the 2027 governorship election, just as he (Oriyomi) formally declared his ambition and joined the Accord Party.

Ajaja made the endorsement at the weekend, during Oriyomi’s governorship declaration held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, where she described him as “popular, activist and Omoluabi to the core,” adding that his entry into politics was divinely inspired.

“People who know me know I give thanks to God before making remarks at any gathering. I have prayed several times, and my children told me to pray for Hamzat to join Accord,” she said.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 polls, she added: “I pray by 2027, we’ll swear in Hamzat Oriyomi as Oyo Governor.”

Ajaja also disclosed that several members who had earlier defected from Accord had returned to the party “in the company of Oriyomi,” signalling renewed consolidation within the party.

Recall that the Accord Party had supported Governor Makinde’s re-election in 2023 and is now emerging as a major platform backing Oriyomi’s governorship bid.

While addressing his teaming supporters, Oriyomi, the Executive Chairman of Agidigbo FM, officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election, saying his decision was in response to the people’s call.

“I have accepted the call of the people to serve Oyo State. This is not a step I have taken lightly. My vision is to implement programmes that will improve the lives of ordinary citizens, provide opportunities for youth and women, and ensure that governance in Oyo State goes beyond rhetoric to real, measurable impact,” he said.

“The people deserve leaders who listen, act, and deliver, and that is the promise I am making today.”

Addressing rumours that he might hand over his political structure to another aspirant, Oriyomi clarified his position, saying: “Let me be clear: the ‘Oyo Npe oo’ movement has officially merged with Accord, and I am committed to pursuing this governorship dream myself.”

He further stated: “This is about giving a voice to the voiceless, standing up for the ordinary people, and working tirelessly to bring about a governance system that is accountable, transparent, and responsive.”

“We cannot continue with business as usual; Oyo State deserves better, and together, we will make that change a reality.”

The National Chairman of Accord, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, who formally presented Oriyomi with his party membership card, symbolising his induction into the party, described his decision to join Accord as a major boost.

“Dr Oriyomi Hamzat’s decision to join Accord is a tremendous boost for the party. His dedication to public service and his record of philanthropy make him an ideal candidate for leadership in Oyo State,” he said.

“Today, we take an important step towards ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the people. This is about leadership that listens, leadership that delivers, and leadership that puts the welfare of citizens first.”

Support for Oriyomi also came from Osun State, as the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was represented by his Commissioner for Political Affairs, Hon. Biyi Odunlade, who expressed full backing for his candidacy.

“We recognise Dr Oriyomi Hamzat as a leader who embodies integrity, vision, and a commitment to the people. Osun and Oyo Accord will work together to ensure that our ideals reach every corner of the Southwest,” he said.

“We are fully behind Dr Hamzat, not just as a candidate, but as a symbol of what good governance should represent: fairness, opportunity, and tangible development for all citizens.”

Earlier, the Secretary of the Oyo Npe Oo movement, Dr Olanrewaju Oladejo, described Hamzat’s entry into the governorship race as a statement of principle.

“Dr Hamzat’s decision is more than politics. It is a moral declaration that governance can still be decent, humane, and people-centred. In joining Accord, he is signalling that leadership should prioritise service over self-interest, compassion over politics, and integrity over expediency,” he said.

The declaration was also marked by the defection of political leaders from all 33 local government areas and 351 wards across Oyo State to the Accord Party, signalling a surge of support for the party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Vanguard News