2027: APC on course for victory, ADC not a threat – Jandor

Jandor

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, says the APC is steadily heading for victory in 2027 through its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise.

Adediran, Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, spoke after participating in the exercise at Ward G, Irewe, in Ojo Local Government Area.

He was accompanied by party leaders and Lagos4Lagos Movement stakeholders during the registration exercise in the community.

Adediran said no political party, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), posed any serious threat to the APC.

“The ADC coalition cannot be likened to the 2014 coalition that birthed APC. What we have today is a coalition of individuals, not parties.

“There is no future in PDP, and ADC is not a threat. Such a group cannot endanger APC’s dominance,” he said.

He said the APC’s strong political structures across nearly 34 states made it difficult for any party to unseat it nationally.

Adediran said no alliance or gang-up could scuttle President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

On electronic registration, he described the exercise as a deliberate move to strengthen internal democracy and modernise party structures.

“Electronic registration ensures transparency, accuracy, and inclusiveness, while eliminating duplications and manipulation that weaken party cohesion,” he said.

He added that a credible register would enable effective planning, mobilisation, and clearer understanding of the party’s grassroots strength.

Adediran urged old and new members to participate fully, saying, “A party that knows its members can truly represent the people.”

He expressed confidence that the APC would secure Tinubu’s re-election and retain Lagos State in 2027.

“This confidence is based on performance, structure, and political depth, not sentiment,” Adediran said.

He said Tinubu’s administration had embarked on difficult but necessary reforms to stabilise the economy and lay foundations for growth.

Adediran cited bold fiscal and monetary reforms aimed at restoring economic discipline and investor confidence.

He also commended the President’s interventions to strengthen national security and protect lives and property.

According to him, Tinubu’s focus on infrastructure across transport, energy, and housing has repositioned Nigeria globally.

“These actions demonstrate leadership that prioritises the nation’s future over short-term populism,” he said.

Adediran said Lagos continued to benefit from decades of progressive governance, institutional continuity, and a proven development philosophy.

“Lagos remains Nigeria’s model of subnational innovation, economically resilient, administratively sophisticated, and forward-looking,” he said.

He said the APC’s deep roots and delivery record gave it a strong advantage in retaining the state.

Adediran stressed that democracy thrived on strong institutions, not personalities alone.

“Strong parties provide ideological clarity, policy consistency, leadership development, and accountability,” he said.

He warned that weak party systems bred instability, opportunism, and governance failures.

Adediran reaffirmed his commitment to serving Lagos residents and strengthening the APC.

“I remain steadfast in my dedication to a progressive, inclusive, and economically vibrant Lagos governed with integrity,” he said.

He said disciplined leadership and unity would keep the APC on the path of progress nationally and in Lagos.

At the event, party chieftain, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, said Adediran’s registration would attract more members to the APC.

“With Jandor registering officially, many will follow, making future elections a walkover for APC,” Amode said.

Lagos4Lagos leader, Mr Shakirudeen Onilude, described Adediran as a mobiliser who would add significant value to the party. (NAN)