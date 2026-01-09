2027 an opportunity to re-write history of elections — INEC

From left; INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu; INEC National Chairman, Joash Amupitan; and INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, at the induction/retreat for the newly appointed INEC Chairman, National Commissioners and RECs in Lagos on Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its goal of conducting free, fair and credible elections that will be a reference point in Africa must be actualised in 2027.



Prof. Joash Amupitan, Chairman of the commission, said this on Friday in Lagos, while delivering his opening address at the commission’s 2026 Induction and Strategic Retreat organised for its leadership and senior officials.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction/retreat was attended by Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners, as well as administrative secretaries, directors and top management staff across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.



According to him, the commission has a historic opportunity to rewrite the history of elections in Nigeria and set a new benchmark for election management in Africa.



Amupitan said, “The eyes of over 200 million Nigerians and indeed the entire continent are upon us.



“I charge you today to brace yourselves. The work ahead is demanding, the hours will be long, and the scrutiny will be intense.



“We have a golden opportunity to rewrite the history of elections in Nigeria. Our goal is clear: The 2027 General Election must be free and fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s election history.



“But we must aim even higher. I want us to build an institution that is recognised globally.



“Let it be said that under our watch, INEC became the best Election Management Body in Africa —a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency, and a fortress of democratic values.”



According to him, the 2027 elections must be technologically-driven, transparent and beyond reproach.



He added: “It must be a continental standard, a proof-of-concept that demonstrates that INEC can indeed conduct a world-class, technologically-driven, and transparent election that is beyond reproach.



“Our mandate, which we should pursue rigorously, is built on five non-negotiable pillars.



“We are here to organise elections that are free from any form of interference; fair to all contestants and political parties; credible in the eyes of the global community; transparent in every process, from polling units to result collation; and inclusive of every Nigerian, regardless of physical ability or location.”



He added that, in pursuing this mandate, INEC must recognise that 2027 would be defined by a new demographic of Nigerians —millions of young citizens who will be approaching the ballot box for the very first time.



Amupitan said that these young citizens are digital natives who demand transparency in real-time and have little patience for opacity.



Amupitan said: “It is our duty to prove to these tech-savvy, and often skeptical, young voters that INEC can be trusted.



“By ensuring our systems are inclusive, and our technology is beyond reproach, we are not just conducting an election; we are securing the lifelong loyalty of Nigeria’s future to the ideals of the ballot.”

As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Amupitan reassured that he was particularly committed to the Legal Framework of Elections.



“We will navigate the 2022 Electoral Act and subsequent amendments with surgical precision.



“Let it be known that under my leadership, the rule of law is not a suggestion; it is our operating system,” he said.



Raffirming his commitment to staff welfare, Amupitan promised tools and the environment to succeed.



“But I must also reiterate that any compromise on our values or processes will have consequences.



“There is no room for misconduct, whether by omission or commission,” he warned.



The INEC chairman noted that before the 2027 elections, the commission would conduct several critical polls, including the FCT Area Council Elections in February 2026 and the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, describing them as testing grounds for the commission’s preparedness.



He said the retreat would deliberate on 17 thematic areas, including logistics, voter registration, election security, political party regulation and inter-agency collaboration, aimed at strengthening the commission’s operational capacity.



Amupitan said that the event provided a rare and vital opportunity to share knowledge, synchronise strategies, and fortify the leadership echelon of the commission as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

In his welcome address, Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Ayobami Salami, who is the host, described the Orientation and Onboarding Retreat for the newly appointed official as apt and timely.

Salami said: “This retreat marks a significant milestone in the continuous evolution of our commission, especially for reflection, strategic alignment and institutional consolidation.



“It is a strategic platform designed to strengthen leadership capacity, deepen institutional understanding, enhance operational preparedness and reaffirm our collective commitment to the constitutional mandate entrusted to the commission.



“There is no doubt that public expectations of the electoral process are higher than ever, and we must not drop the ball.”

According to him, as the nation advances towards the 2027 General Election, the importance of early planning, strategic coordination and institutional cohesion cannot be overstated.



He said that beyond technical knowledge, the retreat also offers valuable space for peer engagement, institutional bonding and cross-pollination of ideas to strengthen the commission as one cohesive body.