2027: ADC ready to take over Zamfara — Official

Mr Kabiru Garba, Zamfara Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the party is ready to take over Zamfara from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 General Elections.

Garba stated this while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday at the stakeholders’ meeting for the phase II Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Gusau.

Garba stated that the party was receiving new members from various political parties in the state.

“As I am speaking to you now, we are busy every day receiving a high caliber of political stakeholders in the state.

“People believe that with the ideologies of our great party, the party is getting more popular on a daily basis.

“We are becoming stronger, the party is capable of winning all political offices in the state, including the governorship position in the 2027 general elections,” the party Chairman explained.

Garba said that the ADC was the “most popular party in Zamfara” as people of the state were willing to join the party on a daily basis.

“The ADC is ready for the election, even if it’s holding tomorrow.

“I believe people of the state are ever ready to vote for ADC, they are tired of the ongoing administration in the state led by the PDP.

“The entire Nigerians are also tired of the ongoing administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC),”he added.

Garba commended the arrangements by INEC for the second phase of the CVR exercise.

He assured that the ADC would mobilise and sensitise its members in the state to participate actively in the exercise.

Vanguard News