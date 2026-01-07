2027: ADC, not PDP, is the way forward — Atiku Camp

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

*Says ADC open to discussions with other opposition parties, individuals

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is open to working with other opposition parties and individuals ahead of the 2027 general elections, even as a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moves to consult key opposition figures in a bid to reposition itself.

The position was stated by Mazi Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, who spoke to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to reports of planned consultations by the PDP leadership.

“You know, the hands of the coalition party are open, very open.

“The coalition party is willing to expand its course and to partner with those who are focused on rescuing Nigeria from the real malaise, the real malaise rule of Tinubu and the APC,” he said.

Ibe explained that the ADC, of which Atiku Abubakar is a member, is already engaged in discussions aimed at forging collaboration among opposition forces ahead of the next general election.

He, however, maintained that the ADC remains the most viable platform for opposition alignment going forward.

“To that extent, the ADC, of which Atiku Abubakar is a member, has spoken about discussions that would bring about collaboration.

“Already, they are in the process of holding discussions with parties or individuals who believe that Nigeria and Nigerians deserve a better view than they are currently getting.

“ADC is the way forward. You understand what I’m talking about? Yes, it is the way forward,” he added.

The reaction followed confirmation that a faction of the PDP is planning to reach out to Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as part of efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The planned consultations were disclosed by the PDP South-South Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi, who spoke on the party’s ongoing engagements with influential political figures. Red