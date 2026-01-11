2027: Abia won’t return to ‘Egypt’ after Otti’s reforms – Ubani

Dr. Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Monday Ubani, has declared that Abia State has “seen the light” since the election of Governor Alex Chioma Otti in 2023 and will not revert to what he described as years of poor governance ahead of the 2027 polls.

Ubani said Governor Otti’s administration has, within a short period, delivered visible results that have reshaped governance in the state and earned broad public support across party lines.

In a statement made available to journalists, the senior lawyer described Otti’s emergence in 2023 as a defining moment for Abia and Nigeria, citing what he called uncommon capacity, competence, integrity, transparency and compassion in the conduct of state affairs.

According to him, the governor has recorded measurable gains in urban renewal, infrastructure rehabilitation, road construction, workers’ welfare, prompt payment of salaries, healthcare delivery, education, security, waste management, energy, aviation and hospitality, as well as the takeover and completion of long-abandoned federal projects.

“Objectively speaking, Governor Otti has not been found wanting in any area of governance,” Ubani said, adding that the administration’s performance has restored public confidence in leadership and governance in Abia.

He argued that the impact of the reforms has shifted political calculations in the state, with performance now overriding party affiliation among voters.

“Abians are no longer driven by party labels. Whether PDP, APC, Labour Party, ADC, APGA or any other platform, the people are united by performance,” he said.

Ubani maintained that the majority of Abia residents are committed to ensuring Otti’s return to office in 2027 to complete the constitutionally permitted eight-year tenure, regardless of the political platform he chooses to contest on.

He dismissed dissenting views as minority opinions, noting that while such voices are entitled to their positions, the prevailing public sentiment favours continuity.

“For many years, Abians were denied genuine and committed leadership. What they are seeing today is different, and the people can see, reason and appreciate it,” he stated.

The senior advocate expressed confidence that the current trajectory of governance would translate into electoral victory in 2027, insisting that the reforms already underway have set a benchmark that the electorate would be unwilling to abandon.