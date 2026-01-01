2026 will present us with fresh opportunities — Soludo

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By Vincent Ujumadu

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed optimism that the new year will present the state with fresh opportunities to consolidate the achievements of his administration.

In his New Year message, Governor Soludo said the government would learn from existing challenges and work collectively towards achieving the state’s vision of prosperity, adequate security and sustainable development.

Extending his best wishes to citizens and residents of Anambra State, he urged them to embrace the new beginning with gratitude and reflection.

“I urge everyone to celebrate this new beginning by reflecting with gratitude on the resilience, industry and patriotic spirit of Ndị Anambra, which continue to distinguish our people across Nigeria and the global community,” the governor said.

He reassured the people of his unwavering commitment to positively impacting lives and further transforming the state in the year ahead.

Governor Soludo stated that his administration remains firmly focused on its core “Solution” pillars, which include infrastructure development, quality education, accessible healthcare, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and the security of lives and property.

According to him, the government will intensify efforts to deliver projects and programmes that directly improve living conditions, create opportunities for the youth, and position Anambra State as a leading destination for investment and innovation in Nigeria.

“As we embark on this new journey, sustainable development requires partnership between the government and the governed. I call on all Ndị Anambra and Nigerians at large to continue supporting and cooperating with governments at both the state and federal levels,” Soludo said.