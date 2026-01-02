2026 will be year of progress, shared responsibility for Nigerian students – NANS

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has given the assurance that the year 2026 will be that of progress and shared responsibility for Nigerian students.

The association, in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Comrade Alao John Oluwadamilola, said NANS as the collective voice of Nigerian students and a critical stakeholder in national development, warmly welcomes Nigerian students, youths and citizens into the year 2026 with optimism appreciation and a renewed sense of shared responsibility.

The association reflected on the past year and the gradual progress recorded in key areas affecting students and young Nigerians. According to the spokesperson, the year witnessed deliberate efforts by government at different levels to stabilise the economy strengthen national institutions and expand opportunities for the youth population.

NANS acknowledged the continued commitment of government to funding the education sector within prevailing economic realities. The education allocation currently stands around 6 to 7 percent of the Federal Budget and reflects sustained attention to a sector central to national development.

The association expressed optimism that as economic conditions improve increased investment in education would further strengthen learning infrastructure academic resources and student welfare in line with global standards.

The spokesperson also commended the sustained engagement between government and education stakeholders including academic unions such as ASUU. “Ongoing dialogue and consultations have helped maintain relative stability across many institutions and demonstrate a commitment to preserving uninterrupted academic calendars which remain crucial to student confidence and academic planning.”

On youth empowerment NANS welcomed initiatives such as the Youth Economic Intervention and De Radicalization Programme YEIDEP which underscores government focus on job creation skills development and youth inclusion. The association noted that effective implementation of such programmes would significantly enhance youth participation in the economy and strengthen national productivity.

Addressing security concerns the NANS Presidential Spokesperson acknowledged the efforts of government and security agencies in safeguarding lives and property across the country. “While isolated challenges persist the commitment to protecting educational institutions students and communities remains evident and deserving of continued public support and cooperation.”

As the New Year unfolds, NANS reaffirmed its belief that progress is best sustained through collaboration dialogue and mutual understanding. The association called on students, government institutions and stakeholders to work together in promoting peace academic stability and national unity.

In conclusion NANS reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement responsible advocacy and nation building. The association urged Nigerian students to remain focused hopeful and law abiding while contributing positively to their institutions and communities as Nigeria advances into 2026 with renewed purpose.