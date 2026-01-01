2026: Tinubu’s wife unveils First Baby, presents birth certificate

Remi Tinubu

The Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday unveiled Nigeria’s First Baby of the Year 2026, born at exactly 12 midnight at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

Born to the family of Mr and Mrs Celestine Adakole, baby Zion Adakole was delivered via caesarean section to a 26-year-old first-time mother, Mrs Patience Adakole.

As part of her tradition aimed at spreading love, particularly in support of maternal and child healthcare, Mrs Tinubu presented a National Birth Certificate issued by the National Population Commission (NPC) to the newborn as the Baby of the Year.

She also presented gift items and cash to the baby, a gesture she extended to other newborns at the hospital.

According to the hospital management, Zion Adakole was the first baby delivered in the facility in 2026.

The First Lady described the birth of Zion as symbolic, marking both the birth of a new year and the promise of new beginnings.

She extended her love to three other babies born on Jan. 1, as well as a set of quadruplets delivered to Mr and Mrs Blessing Oragwu after 13 years of waiting.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an environment where every Nigerian child could thrive and achieve their full potential.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visit, the First Lady held each of the babies to her chest and offered prayers for the newborns, their parents and Nigerians at large.

She encouraged parents to cherish and nurture their children, describing them as blessings and future leaders of the country.

Mrs Tinubu also called on Nigerians to embrace compassion by sharing what they have with others, stressing that improving the lives of the less privileged was a collective responsibility.

The visit is expected to continue to other hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory, including the National Hospital, Abuja.

NAN reports that the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Chairman of NPC, Mr Aminu Yusuf, and other dignitaries accompanied the First Lady during the visit.

Vanguard News