2026: Ooni blesses Nigerians, calls for national unity

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has extended royal blessings to Nigerians, calling for renewed national unity as the country enters the year 2026.

The Ooni made the call in a New Year message signed by Mr Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, on Friday in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He described 2026 as a season of national awakening, urging Nigerians to strengthen the bonds that unite them, embrace dialogue, compassion, and brotherhood over division and conflict.

He reminded citizens that Nigeria remains one people under God, destined for greatness despite its challenges.

Oba Ogunwusi also appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to remember their fatherland by bringing home their wisdom, creativity, investments and strength.

He stressed that collective contributions are vital to national development, adding that Nigeria must build an inclusive economy that uplifts all citizens.

The Ooni expressed confidence that Nigeria would rise above its challenges, noting that unity remains the foundation for sustainable progress and opportunities for future generations.

He concluded by praying that the new year would usher in peace, divine health, and abundant prosperity for every Nigerian household. (NAN)