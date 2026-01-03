2026 New Year tragic accident claims three lives in Rivers

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By Davies Iheamnachor

A January first accident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has claimed three lives.

The victims of the accident according to reports included Mr Ahmed, a fashion designer, his brother, Afiz, and his five year old daughter, Sheila.

It was gathered that the fatal car accident happened on Obiri Ikwerre flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State around 4am.

It was learnt that Mr Ahmed who had his wife, five year old daughter, brother and sister as occupants of a vehicle had rammed into a stationary sewage disposal truck on the interchange.

It was gathered that the Ahmed’s brother and his five year old daughter died at the spot, while Ahmed, wife and sister were rushed to the hospital.

It was further gathered that Mr Ahmed died later on Thursday evening while the wife and sister are still hospitalized.

A source disclosed that all the deceased victims have been buried in accordance to Islamic tradition.

The source said: “Eventually the incident took three lives.That of Ahmed,his daughter Sheila and his brother Afiz.The other occupants of the vehicle are still unconscious in the hospital.

“We call on the Government to look into this matter as these kind of acts has taken so many lives in Rivers State.

“We are appealing to the Government to do their investigation and look critically into this matter.We are calling on the waste management agency to call their contractors to order and do their findings as this has taken so many lives.”

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Chief Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said: Two persons died at the spot. investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.”