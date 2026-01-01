2026 ‘ll be a year of higher level, declares Prophet Sam Ojo

By Idowu Bankole

Renowned International cleric and Founder of the Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministry, FARIM, Prophet Sam Ojo has declared 2026 as a “Year of Higher Level,” expressing confidence that God will elevate His people in all areas of life.

The declaration was made during a recent prophetic service, where Prophet Ojo described God as a God of progression who does not desire His children to remain beneath their ordained level.

Citing Psalm 3:3, the cleric said the scripture affirms God as the lifter of His people, while references from the Book of Deuteronomy were used to emphasise divine promotion, blessings, and elevation for those who walk in obedience.

According to Prophet Ojo, the prophetic theme for 2026 points to advancement in spiritual growth, leadership, prosperity, and purpose. He urged believers to prepare themselves through faith, diligence, and obedience to divine instruction to align with what he described as a season of upliftment.

The cleric also encouraged worshippers to remain steadfast, noting that elevation often comes with responsibility and requires commitment to righteous living.

Prophet Ojo concluded by calling on believers to embrace the message of hope and expectation, assuring them that 2026 would usher in new opportunities and breakthroughs for those who trust in God.