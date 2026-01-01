2026: Rivers not for political war – Fubara

By DanielAbia, P/Harcourt

Amidst the growing political tension, Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has gone spiritual with the assurance that the state cannot go into another round of political war.

Fubara expressed optimism that 2026 will usher in improved fortunes for Rivers State and its residents, assuring that his administration is entering the new year with renewed strength and confidence.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance in his New Year message delivered shortly after the crossover service at the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Port Harcourt.

Reflecting on the past two years of his administration, the governor said the period had been challenging, but noted that his government is stepping into the new year with hope and faith.

He declared that his reliance is not on “the instruments of war,” but on prayer, stressing that “those who place their trust in God would not be put to shame”.

He urged residents of the state to remain calm and unperturbed by unsettling reports of war, assuring them that his administration remains focused on advancing the interests of Rivers State.

He acknowledged that some expectations had not been met in the course of the last two years but maintained that the state would experience progress and development in the new year.

Fubara reiterated his commitment to “governance anchored on faith, perseverance and service to the people”.

The governor also expressed confidence in the future of the country’s leadership, stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.