2026 Daniski/Gudi Hills Annual Festival unites traditional heritage of Yobe Communities, says Fika Emir

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa said that the 2026 Daniski Gudi Hills Annual Cultural Festival, which unfolded over the weekend, aims to celebrate the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of the Fika community.

The Monarch who addressed the gathering with profound gratitude, emphasized the importance of cultural preservation and unity.

“This festival is not merely an event; it is a vital opportunity to showcase our unique customs, languages, arts, and crafts,” the Emir declared, highlighting the role of such festivals in fostering understanding and reinforcing cultural identity across generations.

The event drew notable guests, including Governor Mai Mala Buni who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, and fellow traditional rulers, all committed to preserving the region’s cultural heritage.

Adding to the significance of the celebrations, Mr. Ralph Usiju Mamza, the Northeast Zonal Coordinator of Museums, represented the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

In his speech, Mamza announced the forthcoming enlistment of both Daniski Hills and Gudi Hills as national heritage sites. “We are here to celebrate two hills that symbolize our history and heritage,” Mamza remarked, affirming the government’s dedication to recognizing regional cultural treasures.

Both speakers urged for cooperation among the emirates in Yobe State and the Northeast, emphasizing the importance of community support in the preservation and documentation of cultural properties. Mamza also commended the Yobe State Government for its initiative to restore the Dufuna canoe, Africa’s oldest watercraft, acknowledging the state’s role in promoting culture and tourism.

In closing, the festival served as a reminder of the power of heritage, uniting the people of Fika and Gudi in a collective celebration of identity and tradition. As the festivities continued, attendees reveled in the spirit of community and cultural pride that echoed throughout the hills of Daniski and Gudi. Congratulations ensued for the Emirate and the people of Yobe State, affirming their commitment to preserving the cultural legacies that define them.

In his address, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni represented by his Deputy, Idi Barde Gubana emphasized on the importance of cultural heritage and expressed the commitment of Yobe State Government towards the preservation of culture and traditions. According to him, recently, the government formed a committee under his watch determined to sustain the traditional wrestling games.

He pledged to forward to the government the need to construct a permanent structures at Daniski which will be used as a shelter for such an occasion, the structure he explained will comprise of shades, public convenience among others.

Gubana commended Fika and Gudi Emirates for the initiative which according to him will provide unity among the people.