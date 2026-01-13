2026 Budget: FERMA proposes ₦189bn for road maintenance and repairs

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), one of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Works, has proposed to spend ₦189 billion on road maintenance, repairs and rehabilitation in its 2026 budget.

Details of the proposal were contained in the 2026 budget breakdown uploaded on the website of the Budget Office.

According to the figures, FERMA’s total budget proposal for 2026 stands at ₦229 billion, out of which about ₦191 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure on roads and bridges.

The sum of ₦38 billion is allocated for recurrent expenditure, including ₦5 billion for personnel costs, of which ₦3.5 billion is designated for salaries. An additional ₦385 million has been set aside for the settlement of existing liabilities.

The agency also outlined specific projects across the country. It proposed ₦87 million for the rehabilitation of the Old Enugu–Onitsha–Enugu Expressway and ₦105 million for the general maintenance and repairs of the Naram Bridge in Bauchi State.

Similarly, ₦47.8 million is proposed for the general maintenance of the Ijora Causeway–Iddi Terminus, while ₦122.9 million has been allocated for the maintenance of the Lagos–Badagry–Seme Border dual carriageway.

Other projects include the maintenance of the Maraban Jamaa–Heipan–Panyam Road, for which ₦47 million is proposed, and ₦140 million earmarked for the maintenance of the Gumel–Maiharaji–Niger Republic Border Road in Jigawa State.

The budget proposal also includes ₦210 million for the construction of schools at various locations in the Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba State.