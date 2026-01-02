2 dead, others injured in New Year crashes

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By Evelyn Usman

At least two persons were killed, and several others injured, in multiple road crashes across Lagos on January 1, 2026.

One of the incidents occurred at Iyana Itire, inward Oshodi, involving a collision between a Volkswagen commercial bus (registration number SMK 850 HK) and a Toyota Sienna (plate number KSF 329 XL), resulting in the death of two occupants.

In another accident along Ibeju Bridge, inward Eleko axis of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway, a DAF tanker collided with an Opel Zafira (registration number EPE 537 GZ), leaving two persons severely injured.

Similarly, four persons sustained injuries in a crash involving a Volkswagen commercial bus (AGL 713 XP) and a Toyota Corolla (AGL 607 JF) at Owode Elede, inward Owode Onirin, along Ikorodu Road.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incidents. Its General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said LASTMA officials contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) for evacuation of the deceased, while the injured were taken to hospitals and traffic was restored.

He described the accidents as avoidable, attributing them to reckless driving and excessive speeding.

, and urged motorists to obey traffic rules and drive responsibly, especially during festive periods.