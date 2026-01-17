17 suspected transnational human traffickers arrested, 14 victims rescued in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

17 suspected illegal transnational human traffickers operating as a syndicate have been arrested by police detectives in Ondo state.

The detectives have also rescued 14 victims in two separate cases of illegal transnational human trafficking in the state.

Police source informed Vanguard that ” a Togolese national, Meale Yaoili reported at the Yaba Police Station that he had escaped from the custody of a human trafficking syndicate operating within Nigeria.

“Yaoili said that he was lured from the Republic of Togo to Nigeria under the pretext of securing employment in Canada.

” The victim said he knew one Tchodia Potolaw Fidel, now at large, since 2019, who claimed to be residing in Canada.

” The suspect allegedly convinced him to travel to Nigeria, claiming that there was no Canadian Embassy in Togo. Upon his arrival, the victim’s personal belongings were forcefully seized, and he was held against his will after paying the sum of 800,000 CFA francs.

” Following a swift and coordinated action by operatives of the Command, six suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

“The suspects were identified as Cleude Grao, Samuel Dsiwa, Michael Amissa, Olayiwola Kazeem, Akinubi Adebayo, and Oluwole Vincent, the landlord of the premises where the illegal operation was conducted.

“During the operation, three victims were successfully rescued.

The police source added that ” In another development, On 23rd January, 2026, a case initially reported as suspected banditry was lodged by one Chief Ojomu of Oba-Ile at the Oba-Ile Divisional Headquarters against Umaru Baba, male and eleven others.

He added that ” the case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command DSP Jimoh Abayomi said that” Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were not bandits as alleged, but illegal immigrants from the Republic of Chad, residing in a duplex apartment in Akure.

Abayomi noted that ” further intelligence uncovered that Umaru Baba is allegedly at the centre of trans-border criminal activities, including recruitment, trafficking in persons, modern-day slavery, and other related offences.

” Investigations further indicated that the principal suspect allegedly operates as a representative of a company involved in online marketing of various products.

” Through this platform, the suspect is alleged to have lured, recruited, and harboured eleven able-bodied men and one female, all suspected to be illegal migrants, under the guise of engaging them as commission-based marketers.

“They were later identified as:

Husein Abdullahi (M), 26 yrs

Hassan Yaya (M), 23 yrs

Umaru Samida (M), 19 yrs

Umaru Buba (M), 24 yrs

Mohammed Almat (M), 24 yrs

Saleh Abduraman (M), 23 yrs

Musa Mohammed (M), 22 yrs

Mohammed Watala (M), 20 yrs

Ali Mohammad (M), 26 yrs

Hassan Hussein (M), 24 yrs

Yusuf Yakubu (M), 23 yrs

” All eleven persons were discovered to be Chadian nationals illegally transported into Nigeria en route the Cameroon border.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, while the identified foreign nationals are being treated as victims of trafficking.

” Efforts to access the locus in quo were initially unsuccessful, as the key holder was unavailable at the time of the visit.

” However, findings revealed that the landlord, a female resident of Ibadan, is being traced for questioning over alleged negligence in allowing her property to be used for criminal activities.

” The suspects in both cases have made useful statements explaining their respective roles in the offence

” Investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehending the fleeing suspects, the rescued victims will be handed over to their respective embassies for necessary diplomatic action and repatriation.

Abayomi reiterated the Command’s earlier warnings to landlords and property owners to always conduct proper background checks on prospective tenants and remain vigilant to prevent their premises from being used for criminal activities, stressing that negligence would attract legal consequences..

He assured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking, trans-border crimes, and all forms of criminal activities, while urging citizens to continue providing credible and actionable information to aid policing efforts across the State.