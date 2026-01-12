12 killed in Yangoji- Abuja auto crash, FRSC confirms

FRSC

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja—The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has confirmed a multiple vehicle accident that claimed the lives of 12 persons at Gada Biyu along the Yangoji-Abuja corridor.

In a statement, yesterday, Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the crash occurred about 11.45a.m., on January 11, 2026.

According to the statement, the multiple-vehicle-crash involved four commercial vehicles, including a trailer conveying coal, a bus and two cars.

Preliminary investigations by the FRSC revealed that the crash was caused by speed violation and dangerous driving.

The statement explained that the trailer driver was travelling at an excessive speed beyond the legally approved limit for the corridor, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into other vehicles that were already parked, leading to the fatal collision.

The FRSC disclosed that 18 persons were involved in the crash. This include eight adult males, four adult females, two male children and four female children.

Five victims were confirmed dead at the scene of the accident, while seven others who were rescued and taken to hospital later died from their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12.

Three other victims sustained injuries ranging from bruises and cuts to fractures and head injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.