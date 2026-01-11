11 ships laden with diesel, fresh fish arrive Lagos ports

A total of 11 ships have arrived at Apapa, Tincan and Lekki ports in Lagos, waiting to discharge fresh fish, diesel, bulk salt, bulk sugar, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk pallets and containers of different goods.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The document noted that 31 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive in Apapa, Lekki and Tin-Can Island Ports from Jan. 13 to Jan. 27.

NPA explained that the expected ships contained bulk wheat, bulk urea, general cargo, aviation fuel, petrol, crude oil, bulk gypsum, and containers of different goods.

NAN also reports that 22 other ships are at the ports discharging containers, diesel, bulk urea, gasoline, bulk wheat, crude oil, soya beans, bulk salt, fresh fish, bulk sugar and bulk fertiliser.

Vanguard News