10 top countries offering post-study work visas in 2026

For international students planning their next move in 2025, post-study work (PSW) visas remain a key factor in choosing countries to study.

Important considerations include the length of stay after graduation, flexibility of work rights, and clear pathways to permanent residency. Below are the top countries offering attractive PSW options in 2025.

United Kingdom

Graduates can apply for the UK Post-Study Work (PSW) visa, which allows them to live and work in the country for up to two years without employer sponsorship. The visa also provides a pathway to the Skilled Worker visa for those who secure qualifying roles.

Canada

Canada’s Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) is one of the most sought-after PSW options globally. Valid for up to three years, it enables graduates to gain valuable Canadian work experience, which can count toward Permanent Residency applications through the Express Entry system.

Australia

Known officially as the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), Australia’s PSW option allows graduates to stay for between two and four years, depending on their level of qualification. The visa offers full work rights and serves as a strong pathway to permanent residency.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s PSW visa allows graduates to stay and work for up to three years, depending on their qualification and where they studied. The visa comes with open work rights and supports progression to skilled migrant residence visas.

Germany

Germany offers an 18-month post-study work permit for graduates of recognised institutions. During this period, graduates can work in any field while seeking long-term employment related to their qualifications.

Ireland

Through the Third Level Graduate Programme, Ireland grants post-study work visas of up to two years for master’s graduates and one year for bachelor’s graduates, allowing them to gain professional experience and transition into longer-term employment permits.

Netherlands

The Netherlands’ “Orientation Year” visa allows graduates to stay for one year to look for a job or start a business. This visa provides access to Europe’s dynamic job market and a thriving startup ecosystem.

France

France offers a one-year temporary residence permit, known as the Autorisation Provisoire de Séjour (APS), for master’s graduates seeking employment. Graduates in certain STEM fields may also benefit from extended post-study stay options.

Singapore

Graduates of Singaporean universities can apply for Short-Term Visit Pass extensions or specialist employment passes. While shorter than many Western PSW visas, Singapore’s options are highly valued for access to top-tier opportunities in finance, technology, and biotechnology.

South Korea

South Korea’s D-10 Job-Seeker Visa allows international graduates to remain in the country for up to two years while searching for employment. The visa is particularly attractive for careers in technology, manufacturing, and research.

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