10 African countries with most powerful passports at start of 2026

Travel remains one of life’s great pleasures, but the strength of a passport often determines just how far that journey can go.

The Henley Passport Index, which tracks 199 passports and 227 destinations using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has released its latest rankings, highlighting the countries whose citizens enjoy the widest global access.

Across Africa, Seychelles continues to lead the continent. Ranked 24th globally, the Seychellois passport allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 154 countries. Mauritius follows closely in second place in Africa, ranked 27th worldwide with access to 147 destinations. South Africa ranks third on the continent, placing 48th globally and offering entry to 101 countries.

Globally, Singapore remains the world’s most powerful passport, granting access to 192 countries without a prior visa. Japan and South Korea follow jointly, each providing access to 188 destinations.

Below are the 10 most powerful passports in Africa at the start of 2026:

1. Seychelles – 24th globally



Seychelles holds Africa’s strongest passport in 2026, ranked 24th worldwide with access to 154 countries. Although this represents a slight decline from 156 countries in 2025, it still offers broad mobility across Europe, Asia, and the Americas for tourism, business, and international engagement.

2. Mauritius – 27th globally



Mauritius ranks second in Africa and 27th globally, providing visa-free access to 147 countries. While access dropped slightly from 151 countries in 2025, its global ranking has improved.

3. South Africa – 48th globally



South Africa’s passport ranks 48th worldwide, allowing access to 101 countries. Although the number of destinations has fallen from 106 in 2025, its global position remains unchanged.

4. Botswana – 59th globally



Botswana ranks 59th globally with visa-free access to 81 countries. Despite a slight drop from 57th in 2025, it continues to offer strong mobility, particularly within Africa.

5. Namibia – 62nd globally



Namibia holds the 62nd position worldwide, granting access to 76 countries. While this is down from 81 countries in 2025, its ranking remains stable, supporting regional travel and limited international access.

6. Lesotho – 63rd globally



Lesotho ranks 63rd globally, offering visa-free access to 74 countries. Although the number of accessible destinations has declined from 79 in 2025, its ranking has improved slightly.

7. eSwatini – 65th globally



eSwatini ranks 65th worldwide, with access to 72 countries. While destination access has fallen from 77 in 2025, its ranking remains unchanged, with mobility strongest within Africa.

8. Morocco – 65th globally



Morocco also ranks 65th globally, allowing visa-free access to 72 countries. This marks an improvement from 69th in 2025, moving Morocco from 10th to 8th place among Africa’s strongest passports. Hosting AFCON likely strengthened diplomatic ties and travel arrangements across Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia.

9. Malawi – 66th globally



Malawi ranks 66th worldwide, granting access to 71 countries. While slightly down from 67th in 2025, the passport continues to support regional and selective international travel.

10. Kenya – 68th globally



Kenya rounds out Africa’s top 10, ranking 68th globally with visa-free access to 69 countries. Its position remains unchanged from 2025, offering solid regional mobility despite visa requirements for many international destinations.

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