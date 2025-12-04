Zamfara lawmaker dumps APC for PDP

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Maru North Constituency, Shamsuddeen Hassan Basko, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Hassan’s defection was announced on Thursday during plenary by the Speaker of the Assembly, coinciding with Governor Dauda Lawal’s presentation of the 2026 proposed budget.

In his formal notification, Mr. Hassan said he left the APC due to internal issues within the party at both the local government and state levels. His decision was contained in a letter dated December 3, 2025, addressed to the APC Chairman of Galadima Ward, Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

In the letter titled “Resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC)”, the lawmaker stated that persistent internal disagreements had affected his ability to participate effectively in party activities.

The letter partly reads:

“After careful reflection on activities, crises, divisions, and leadership challenges of the party from the local government to the state levels, I have decided to step away from active participation in the party.”

Mr. Hassan said the move was in the interest of his constituents and aligned with his political convictions and development priorities. He expressed appreciation for the opportunities offered to him during his time in the APC.

He informed the ward leadership that the letter should be considered as his formal exit from the APC, adding that copies had also been forwarded to the Zamfara State APC Chairman and the Talata Mafara Local Government APC Chairman.