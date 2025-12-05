Zamfara clears cholera outbreak, records 192 deaths

The Zamfara Government says it has succeeded in tackling the recent cholera outbreak that affected numerous communities across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state, with no active cases currently in any of the LGAs in the state.

A statement by the Information Officer, Ministry of Health, Mr Suleiman Isah, said the Commissioner of Health, Dr Nafisa Maradun, announced the development during an After Action Review Meeting on the cholera response, held at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Gusau.

Maradun, represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr Yusuf Haske, characterised the breakthrough achievement as proof of the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-centred governance.

In a comprehensive overview of the response, Maradun revealed the outbreak’s full scope, stating that they recorded 15,464 cholera cases, with 15,265 patients successfully treated and discharged, while tragically, 192 deaths were documented across the state’s 14 LGAs.

The commissioner noted that the state government had developed a robust Pandemic Preparedness Plan to address future public health threats.

These threats include cholera, diarrhoea, cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM), heavy metal contamination and other diseases of public health importance.

She added that appreciation letters had been issued to all supporting partners in recognition of their vital contributions and commitment.

The State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Raji Mukhtar, highlighted the critical importance of timely planning, proper coordination according to IMS and data reporting.

Mukhtar cited key lessons learnt, noting that initial challenges in Zurmi and Anka created a vulnerability to misinformation, particularly following media reports from Gummi, which raised public anxiety.

He commended the subsequent harmonisation of partner support and the activation of the Incident Management System, which established a unified command and ensured an effective response.

He specifically praised the Zamfara Government for demonstrating exemplary political will by dedicating necessary resources at every stage of the response.

He stressed the need for improved, coordinated data reporting at the local government level, particularly through Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs), to enhance surveillance and early detection efforts.

The review meeting was attended by major health partners, including WHO, UNICEF, AFENET, Solidarity Support, IRC, Red Cross, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Other key and relevant government MDAs included Ruwatsan, PHCB, Humanitarian, ZESA, and the Ministries of Information and Environment.

The session reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening public health systems and improving the quality of life for its citizens. (NAN)